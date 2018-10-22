22 October 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Mozambique: Death Threats Trail Mozambique Local Elections

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Romeu da Silva/DW
...
By Arimando Domingos

Maputo — Human rights groups have bemoaned death threats reportedly made to journalists, priests and civil society leaders in the wake of local government elections in northern Mozambique.

At least eight individuals have allegedly been targeted with anonymous phone calls and text messages accusing them of contributing to the defeat of the ruling Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) in Nacala-Porto and Nampula cities in Nampula Province.

The rival Mozambican National Resistance (RENAMO) won in the region.

Amnesty International alleged those behind the threats had warned the victims, who monitored the recent elections, to "be careful" and that "their days are numbered".

They have allegedly been threatened with "disappearance without a trace."

"These disturbing messages appear to be intended as a warning to these journalists and civil society leaders, who are being targeted simply for exercising their human rights," said Muleya Mwananyanda, Amnesty International Deputy Director for Southern Africa.

Amnesty International called on authorities must launch investigations into the allegations and bring suspected perpetrators to justice.

"Beyond that, the authorities must ensure that the rights to life, freedom of association and expression are fully respected and protected ahead of the country's general election in 2019 and beyond," Mwananyanda said.

Elections are a source of conflict in the resources-rich Southern African country.

RENAMO initiated banditry after claiming the 2014 general polls were rigged.

An estimated 1 million civilians were killed during a civil war between RENAMO insurgents and government forces from 1977-92.

Mozambique

Country Shaken After String of Mysterious Murders

Since October 2017, the country's Cabo Delgado province has been plagued by a series of anonymous attacks that have left… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.