Maputo — Human rights groups have bemoaned death threats reportedly made to journalists, priests and civil society leaders in the wake of local government elections in northern Mozambique.

At least eight individuals have allegedly been targeted with anonymous phone calls and text messages accusing them of contributing to the defeat of the ruling Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) in Nacala-Porto and Nampula cities in Nampula Province.

The rival Mozambican National Resistance (RENAMO) won in the region.

Amnesty International alleged those behind the threats had warned the victims, who monitored the recent elections, to "be careful" and that "their days are numbered".

They have allegedly been threatened with "disappearance without a trace."

"These disturbing messages appear to be intended as a warning to these journalists and civil society leaders, who are being targeted simply for exercising their human rights," said Muleya Mwananyanda, Amnesty International Deputy Director for Southern Africa.

Amnesty International called on authorities must launch investigations into the allegations and bring suspected perpetrators to justice.

"Beyond that, the authorities must ensure that the rights to life, freedom of association and expression are fully respected and protected ahead of the country's general election in 2019 and beyond," Mwananyanda said.

Elections are a source of conflict in the resources-rich Southern African country.

RENAMO initiated banditry after claiming the 2014 general polls were rigged.

An estimated 1 million civilians were killed during a civil war between RENAMO insurgents and government forces from 1977-92.