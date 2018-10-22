22 October 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Africa: The Lack of Political Will - the Biggest Hurdle to Averting Climate Disaster

analysis By Melanie Gosling

Scientists released a report on global climate change this October that comes with the starkest warning yet: We have just 12 years to make radical changes in nearly every sphere of society if we are going to limit the average world temperature rise to 1.5°C.

Although there is no definable amount of "safe" climate change, this is the target researchers now say we should aim to stay under if we are to avoid its worst impacts.

The average world temperature has already risen by 1°C since pre-industrial times and scientists say temperature increases in Africa are rising faster than the global average, particularly in southern Africa.

The 1.5°C limit is a new target. For years the "safe" limit was regarded 2°C, but the recent report by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) changes that.

The report brings together the latest and best science and is designed as a guide for world governments and policymakers.

What it also tells us for the first time is that there are major differences in the severity of impacts between 1.5°C warming and 2°C. Before this report, it was not known that just half...

