Kenyan Lawrence Cherono Wins Amsterdam Marathon

Photo: The Nation

Lawrence Cherono gestures as he crosses the finish line to win the Amsterdam Marathon last year.

Kenya's Lawrence Cherono on Sunday retained his Amsterdam Marathon men's crown in a course record of 2:04:05.

He took 63 seconds off his winning time of 2:05:09 set in 2017.

"The weather was good, the wind slow and we had to run faster than last year. I thank God for giving me this talent and I hope to be here once again next year," Cherono said.

Mule Wasihu clocked 2:04:36 to finish in second place to pip fellow Ethiopian Solomon Deksisa.

Multiple world and Olympic champion Kenenisa Bekele did not finish despite a good start.

Tadelech Bekele of Ethiopia retained her women's title after coming home in a time of 2:23:15 ahead of her teammates in an Ethiopian 1-2-3.