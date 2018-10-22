South Africa: Sharks Boss Du Preez - Lions Had Us Worried

The 2018 Currie Cup semi-finals will be remembered for the extra-time thriller between Western Province and the Blue Bulls at Newlands on Saturday, but a few hours before that Sharks coach Robert du Preez was going through his own emotional rollercoaster.

Having marched to a 23-3 lead at Kings Park, the Durbanites then slipped three quick tries as the Lions threatened to complete a come-from-behind victory that would have stunned the Sharks.

In the end, the hosts did just enough to get over the line and secure a 33-24 win, but Du Preez acknowledged after the match that he had been concerned when the Lions were fighting back.

"Very," he responded when asked if he had been nervous in the coaches' box.

"Semi-finals are probably the toughest games because anything can happen on the day and the Lions are such a quality side. They had us really worried there, but I was really pleased with the guys' effort to come back and fight to the end."

The Sharks will now face Western Province in the final for the second time in as many years, though on Saturday the match will take place in Cape Town.

On paper, WP are still thee favourites, but Du Preez has seen enough from his side this year to know what they are capable of.

"When this team is patient and they put phases together, they are devastating," he said.

"I think we just get ahead of ourselves now and again, but I have to commend them on that first half. They were clinical.

"In any final the team that takes their chances and uses their opportunities, and has good discipline on the day, that's what you need."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 16:00 .

