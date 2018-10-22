Nigeria to Host Wheelchair Tennis Futures in Abuja

Abuja — The busy end of the year activities in Abuja will continue with the Puma Engineer ITF Wheelchair Tennis Championship, which will hold from October 29 to November 4.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has been busy with several sporting activities since the turn of the year, with the National Sports Festival in December billed to round off the season.

The Puma Engineer ITF Wheelchair Tennis Championship, which is expected to bring a lot of excitement to the local players, is holding in Nigeria for the first time.

It is a weeklong event for men and women with $3, 500 as prize money.

The championship, facilitated by the immediate past president of the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF), Sani Ndanusa, is expected to more than 15 Nigerians, who will compete for points alongside participants from at least five other African countries.

According to Ndanusa, the championship would serve as springboard to the Nigeria's readiness to outdo all its major rivals particularly, South Africa, Egypt, Tunisia and Kenya for next years' African Wheelchair Tennis Championship to hold in February in Ghana.

Meanwhile, Nigerian players are scheduled to begin a weeklong training regime from today in Lagos ahead of the championship.

According to the Secretary-General of the Nigeria Wheelchair Tennis Federation, Anthony Idaye, the players featured in the national ranking tournament at the weekend with Alex Adewale and Kafayat Omisore emerging as champions in the men and women categories.