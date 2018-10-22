22 October 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Human Puts His Hand Up for Bulls Super Rugby Job

Blue Bulls Currie Cup coach Pote Human has put his hand up to succeed John Mitchell as coach of the Bulls' Super Rugby franchise.

The Blue Bulls, massive underdogs going into the clash, came within a whisker of dumping Western Province out of the Currie Cup on Saturday when they went down 35-32 after extra time.

It was a superb performance from the Blue Bulls, and speaking after the match Human said he would not turn down the opportunity to take over the main franchise team.

"It would be a real honour to coach the Bulls' Super Rugby side," Human said.

"But that is not for me to decide.

"It is a great bunch of players and we love each other. They played for me and I worked for them.

"I treated them like my own kids so it would be an awesome experience and privilege to coach the Super Rugby side."

Pumas coach Jimmy Stonehouse last week ruled himself out of the running for the Bulls job, while Western Province coach John Dobson has also been linked.

