Nigeria: Burna Boy Walks Out On Interviewer After Calling Kenyans 'Peasants'

It seems that OluwaBurna is not a favourite in Kenya. Damini Ogulu (with the stage name Burna Boy)'s statement might have come back to haunt him.

His reference to Kenyans as peasants in April last year was a subject of debate for a long time has resurfaced on the internet with promoters and television presenters showing their anger against the Nigerian dancehall-reggae artiste who was billed to perform in Nairobi on Saturday, the 21st of October.

I have run concerts in Kenya for many years and one thing I have seen with many of the even so called "divas" is the respect they accord a visiting country..even in the past when the artist would leave the country without payment they would curse the promoter BUT NEVER the citizens... So I gather that @burnaboygram is in town for another collection from "peasants" first of all on MASHUJAA day... brathe listen our djs may play your songs... we may even dance to it see Kenyans are a cool lot we live with many of your brothers and sisters here happily and chop life together..We slide easy but we don't forget.. And we are also a very very proud people.. We work hard for every peasent cents we pay to see you... but we also party hard... We may be gullible to the lies and stories told to us by politicians but we are NOT STUPID... we demand an APOLOGY from you yes you @burnaboygram before you take to any stage in this peasant country... our artists travel the whole world maybe not to your standard or class but we are out there respectfully earning every cent with gratitude to God and that country citizens... to the promoters we shall revisit! @stevensmuendo1 @cheptoekboyo @hotsecretz @robertalai @dennisitumbi @ktn_kenya @citizentvkenya @10over10citizentv @willisraburu @joeymuthengi @joewmuchiri @sautisol @redsanmusic @shaffieweru @he.babuowino @jaguarkenya @mike.sonko @chriskirwa @arthurkmopao OGA BURNABOY... #APOLOGISEORGETOUT #APOLOGISEORGETOUT #MASHUJAANDIOSISI

According to Citizen Tv, Damini Ogulu was asked why he made that commment about them. Rather than respond, he took the booth.