Tanzania: CJ Urges Judiciary to Serve Public Diligently

CHIEF Justice (CJ), Prof Ibrahim Juma has reminded judges and magistrates to use their legal powers to provide sentences that will correct and deter the society from being involved in cyclical crimes.

Speaking to the Kwimba District Defence and Security Committee in Mwanza City recently, Prof Juma said that being part of the community, the judiciary has the responsibility to ensure such society lives in peace and security.

Prof Juma is touring the city to, among other things, inspect judicial developments.

Regarding the cooperation between the Judiciary and other pillars of the state, the CJ pointed out that the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania provided separation of powers, which are linked to one concept of serving the people.

The head of the Judiciary, thus, promised to continue according cooperation to other pillars, notably the Executive and the Parliament and all other stakeholders in the legal sector so that justice to the people is determined timely.

According to the Chief Justice, the Judiciary could not perform its mandates successfully in isolation without cooperating with other key stakeholders.

Earlier, when welcoming the Chief Justice into his office, Kwimba District Commissioner (DC) Senyi Ngaga said his administration will continue to cooperate with the Judiciary to address different challenges to ensure the people live in peace. He was, however, quick to point out that among the critical challenges include childhood pregnancies, especially of primary and secondary school students who were being forced to terminate their studies because of the problem.

While in Ukerewe District, the Chief Justice called on judicial officers in the district, especially magistrates, to fulfill their responsibilities fully to ensure they determine cases at a reasonable speed so that citizens could get their rights on time.

Speaking to the district officials as well as Primary Court Magistrates from Ilangala and Nansio, the head of the judiciary also reminded the magistrates of their legal obligations of providing judgments within 90 days after the hearing of a case, and in case of any additional time it must not exceed twenty one days.

He said the Judiciary was striving to make sure case proceedings are expeditiously conducted to ensure justices for the people are determined on time.

Prof Juma detailed that the Judiciary has entered into an agreement with Tanzania Post Office to distribute copies of the judgments and other court documents to the intended persons as per their provided addresses.

"A move by magistrates to delay issuing the judgment without any basic reasons is unacceptable and is a disciplinary offence.

Put yourself on the side of the people who are seeking justice, but judgments are delayed to be issued. You could see how they are being saddened by this matter," said the Chief Justice.

Earlier while speaking with the Acting Ukerewe DC Focus Majumbi, the CJ asked the government officials to help educate the people on court procedures to enable them to get justice at a right time because justice is provided in accordance with the law.

He said that many citizens are unaware of such procedures, a result of which instead of accessing justice through the legal machinery in Court, they opt to use irrelevant people, leading to delays in determination of their rights.