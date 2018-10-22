22 October 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Currie Cup Final Tickets From R100-R350

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tickets for Saturday's Currie Cup final between Western Province and the Sharks at Newlands will go on sale to the public on Tuesday .

Thickets will be available from all Computicket outlets, online at wprugby.computicket.com and at the stadium box office from 10:30 .

Newlands 2018 season tickets will not be valid for the match, but season ticket holders have the right to purchase their seat(s).

Currie Cup final ticket prices:

Category 1 - R350Category 2 - R250Category 3 - R200Category 4 - R150Category 5 - R100 (standing)Category 6 - R30 (scholars tickets, strictly for U18s and only available from WP Rugby ticket office)

The match, which will be a repeat of last year's final - and the fifth occasion since 2010 - kicks off at 16:00.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Omotoso Rape Trial Resumes

The rape trial of Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso is expected to resume in the Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.