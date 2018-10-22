South Africa: Currie Cup Final Tickets From R100-R350

Tickets for Saturday's Currie Cup final between Western Province and the Sharks at Newlands will go on sale to the public on Tuesday .

Thickets will be available from all Computicket outlets, online at wprugby.computicket.com and at the stadium box office from 10:30 .

Newlands 2018 season tickets will not be valid for the match, but season ticket holders have the right to purchase their seat(s).

Currie Cup final ticket prices:

Category 1 - R350Category 2 - R250Category 3 - R200Category 4 - R150Category 5 - R100 (standing)Category 6 - R30 (scholars tickets, strictly for U18s and only available from WP Rugby ticket office)

The match, which will be a repeat of last year's final - and the fifth occasion since 2010 - kicks off at 16:00.

Source: Sport24