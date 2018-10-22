Namibia: Outjo Panga Killer Admits Guilt

A man who killed his girlfriend when he attacked her with a panga at Outjo three and a half years ago has now admitted guilt on a charge of murder.

Levi Haneb (33) admitted at the start of his trial before judge Alfred Siboleka on Friday that he murdered his girlfriend, Ingenesia Ais (28), at Outjo on 3 April 2015 by hitting her "three to four times" with a panga.

Haneb said in a written plea explanation given to the judge that he and Ais had an argument that day, and that he left her house after the quarrel. He returned during the afternoon, locked himself and Ais inside her house, and then attacked her with a panga, the accused added.

"I hit her three to four times on her body, including her head and neck," he stated, admitting that he knew his actions were unlawful and would cause Ais' death.

Haneb also admitted that Ais died from a cut wound to her neck.

Following the incident, The Namibian reported that Ais had a two-month-old baby when she was killed. Her relationship with Haneb was marked by strife and violence in the run-up to her death.

Haneb was also charged with counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and assault by threat, on which he denied guilt.

After hearing testimony on those two charges, judge Siboleka on Friday found Haneb guilty of common assault and assault by threat.

The evidence on those charges showed that during the last week of March 2015, Haneb assaulted Ais by pulling her out of her house, with Ais falling to the ground during that process, while in August 2014, he also threatened her with an assegai, with which he chased her around her house.

Having been found guilty, Haneb's bail was withdrawn, and he was ordered to return to court for a pre-sentence hearing on 29 October.

Jan Wessels is representing Haneb, while state advocate Cliff Lutibezi is prosecuting.