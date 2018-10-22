21 October 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: PM Issues 25-Day Ultimatum to Chamwino Civil Servants

By Sunday News Reporter

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has issued a 25-day ultimatum to Chamwino District Council staff members who reside out of their working stations to relocate to the assigned area.

The Premier also handed over the list of Chamwino District Council staff that live out of their working stations to the Chamwino District Commissioner, Ms Vumilia Nyamoga, for further action.

Mr Majaliwa issued the ultimatum yesterday, while speaking to the council workers and those from the District Commissioner's office.

"By December 15, this year, all staff must relocate to their workstations, the Public Service Act requires a civil servant to live at their workstations and not otherwise," he said.

The Prime Minister said all civil servants must abide by the law, regulations and procedures of the service and those who fail to relocate will be pulled out of the service.

Likewise, the Premier asked the councils staff in collaboration counwith heads of department and councillors to identify all sources of income.

He said that after identifying them, they should oversee collection mechanism electronically, to enable councils plan projects and implement them through local funds.

Prime Minister also inspected roads in the district that are under construction to bitumen level and laid a foundation stone.

Mr Majaliwa also inspected construction of buildings at Chamwino station and then talked to residents who came to the centre.

