Namibia: Street Vendors Protest High Fines

A group of 56 women street vendors marched from nearby Shoprite to the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare in Windhoek on Friday to protest against the high fines imposed on them by the municipality.

According to group leader Fernanda Edwardo (28), they have been getting tickets to pay fines from the City of Windhoek over the past 12 years for selling goods such as fruit, vegetables and airtime vouchers at unauthorised spots.

The tickets for the fines range from N$500 to N$10 000 each.

"Where should we get money to give the government when the government is the one supposed to give us money?" Edwardo asked. She said they wanted the ministry of gender equality to hear their plight as women, and help them address the issue with the City of Windhoek. She stated that the City Police mostly target female vendors, from whom they confiscate goods. Edwardo added that the City Police also harass and insult the women, and that some of them have been jailed before for failing to pay the fines.

She said the little money they make mostly goes towards the upkeep of their children, and they can therefore not afford to pay the high fines.

Edwardo noted that they are just mothers who are trying to earn an honest living, and that they do not want to sell drugs or engage in prostitution. They only want to sell food, which is their legal way to earn an income.

"There are people who cannot afford the food sold in supermarkets, but they can at least afford the prices we are charging," she stressed.

She explained that some of the vendors are single mothers who have been abandoned by their men, and now raise the children by themselves, which puts more strain on the women.

The group of demonstrators handed over their petition, signed by 50 of them, to a representative at the ministry. Edwardo then expressed the hope that the petition would reach president Hage Geingob. Receiving the petition was Victor Shipo, acting permanent secretary in the gender equality ministry. He said it is very important to attend to the plight of citizens, but every person must operate in terms of the law, and that no one is above the law.

"We will make sure that your petition reaches State House," Shipo added.

City police spokesperson, Fabian Amukwelele yesterday said the police strictly applies the City of Windhoek Municipal bylaw which states that a vendor needs a letter from the municipality stating that they can sell at a certain area. "If they don't have that letter then that means they are illegally selling their goods," he said.

He also said that the City Police is trying to protect motorists who drive past the Shoprite area.

"Drivers are distracted when food vendors and customers clog up the side of the road. We are just trying to stop accidents from happening by removing the vendor," Amukwelele said.