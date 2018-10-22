Namibia: Govt Ordered to Clarify Resettlement Criteria

The government must spell out clearly and uniformly implement the resettlement programme criteria to avoid being perceived as biased, Ombudsman John Walters said in an interview yesterday.

Walters was commenting on the recently released list of resettlement programme beneficiaries.

He said the government must also clearly state the goals and objectives of the resettlement programme, "whether it is to combat poverty, or create a farming class, or transfer ownership".

Walters said this was necessary because the list contained names of people who were resettled as "special cases", as well as that most resettlement farms were not being used for the intended purposes.

"That goal must be clearly spelt out, and that if we develop new criteria, those criteria must be followed meticulously because what I have been hearing during the public hearings conducted earlier this year was that certain people were allocated farms under special cases [sic] treatment," he added.

The government's handling of the resettlement programme has been heavily criticised for years, most recently by groups such as the Landless People's Movement (LPM) for supposedly disproportionately favouring certain ethnic groups, a well-connected few and the political elite, at the expense of more needy and deserving applicants.

Walters has been requesting a comprehensive list of resettlement programme beneficiaries since May this year, and even threatened the land reform ministry with legal action if it refused to release the list.

He said he wanted to verify various "complaints from people who are unhappy with the resettlement programme".

The recently released list shows that the government bought 494 farms, and resettled over 5 700 beneficiaries across eight regions over two decades of the programme.

The Ombudsman said the list of resettlement beneficiaries also showed that since 1990, in some instances "ordinary people had been sidelined in favour of the rich and the middle class, such as permanent secretaries, directors and other high-ranking officials and employees of the ministry itself".

"You can say that there was a time when the poor people were sidelined in favour of the rich and middle class. I always wonder how could you first resettle your employees [sic]. That is self-centredness. I believe there were many poor people who could have benefited from the farms bought," he stated.

He said his office would investigate and confirm whether all the farms listed were registered by the government, and whether all farms bought by the government were on the list.

He also urged the government not to treat some people as special cases, as it was doing "in the past".

"There is no such thing in the criteria, neither in the act, that the minister has a prerogative to give a farm, for example, to the ombudsman because he is a special case. But, as we speak, certain people were treated as special cases, and they received farms.

"Those things are the ones creating uncertainty, anger and frustration to [sic] the people. The criteria must be applied uniformly," Walters stressed.

Although Swanu was one of the opposition parties that called for the release of the list of resettlement beneficiaries, the party's parliamentarian, Usutuaije Maamberua, yesterday said they were no longer interested in the list.

He said the list does not give a clear and full picture of the resettlement programme because it was not comparable to any other information, such as the number of farms bought.

Maamberua said his party will table a motion in the National Assembly this week, calling for the suspension of the resettlement programme to allow for "a full forensic audit" by a parliamentary committee.

"That, for us, is more important than to continue to rely on lists that come every week. So, we are not interested in the list anymore because we do not trust the felicity and the fullness of the list anymore because it is not comparable to any other information. That is the best thing to do to satisfy the interests of all Namibians," he stressed.

LPM spokesperson Paul Thomas told The Namibian yesterday that they will pronounce themselves on the issue after studying the list.