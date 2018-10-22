Nigeria: Fayose Arrives Court for His Criminal Trial

The immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has arrived the Federal High Court in Lagos to begin his criminal trial.

Mr Fayose, accompanied by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, arrived the court's premises at about 8.30am amidst armed police officers.

The former governor is facing an 11-count charge of conspiracy and money laundering.

When he walked into the court and sat down, he smiled at the cameras, posed for the photographers, and asked them, "Have you taken enough?"

His arraignment before Mojisola Olatoregun is currently underway.