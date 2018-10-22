22 October 2018

Malawi: Nomads Skipper Apologises for Carlsberg Cup Loss

By Arkangel Tembo

Blantyre — Be Forward Wanderers Captain, Alfred Manyozo Junior has apologized to the Nomads family for Saturday's 5-4 loss to Masters Security in the Carlsberg Cup Final at Kamuzu Stadium.

With his voice straining with emotion, he said: "I have let the Nomads down and as captain, on behalf of my colleagues; I would like to apologize wholeheartedly for the pain.

"Losing in a same cup for two consecutive years is painful, but we will pick ourselves up and push in Tuesday's FISD Cup fixture with the same Masters," Manyozo pointed out.

The Skipper said his disappointment stems from the fact that they lost at Kamuzu Stadium in front of thousands of their followers.

Another Wanderers senior player, Esau Kanyenda said it was a big disappointment failing to clinch the cup for the second time running.

"We could have salvaged something from the match and the fact that we lost the same cup last season in penalties makes the whole story a sad one. All in all, we will rise up for Tuesday's game in another cup," he said.

The Nomads scored first in the first half through Precious Sambani before an equalizer in the 85th minute from Master Security substitute. Sammy Phiri.

