Zimbabwe: Minister Lashes At Economic Saboteurs

Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister, Larry Mavima has lashed at some unscrupulous business people who are in the habit of hiking prices willy-nilly in a bid to tarnish the image of the government and derail economic reforms being pursued by the second republic.

A snap survey in Gokwe and Kwekwe revealed that most retail shops are not willing to reduce prices of commodities.

Commuter omnibus operators continue to charge higher fares despite the availability of fuel in most garages at the same price.

Speaking at the Kwekwe Press Club to Kwekwe based journalists recently, Minister Mavima warned such business-people to stop immediately or risk losing trading licences.

"We have some unscrupulous business people who are taking advantage of the economic situation to increase prices.

"We cannot tolerate such elements who derail plans of the Government to turn around the economy," he said.

He said some of the business people had been traced to MDC Alliance whose leader Mr Nelson Chamisa promised to wrestle any economic reforms by the new government after losing the July harmonised elections.

"Chamisa akati akuda kudira jecha, saka tinoziva kuti vamwe vacho havazviitise, vakatumwa naChamisa kuti vazodire jecha. But we are a strong government and we are not going to back down easily," said Minister Mavima.

He castigated Mr Chamisa for pushing a personal agenda at the expense of the general public and sending the wrong message to the public after losing the election.

"Instead of accepting defeat, you embark on such treasonous actions," he said.