Zimbabwe: Herentals Stun Sugar Sugar Boys

Bikita-based referee Todd Matenga stole the limelight for the wrong reasons with a pathetic officiating in this Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match which saw Herentals edging out a 10-man Triangle at Gibbo yesterday.

Matenga gave The Students an early advantage by reducing the hosts to 10 men as early as the 9th minute when he gave Triangle striker Collins Dhuwa a dubious straight red card for alleged retaliation.

Unusual chaotic scenes were witnessed after the match as Triangle supporters threw missiles onto the pitch in protest against the referee's decision.

Interestingly Triangle were deservedly voted as the most disciplined team last season but the referee's decision in yesterday's match provoked the home side's supporters, technical department, players and the back-room staff to lose their cool.

Matenga and his assistants Thomas Kusosa and Chiredzi-based Joel Magweva were all lost in the game and had numerous conflicting decisions.

Herentals got their solitary match-winning goal through Archmore Majaira in the 19th minute.

Triangle gaffer Taurai Mangwiro, who left fuming soon after final whistle.

"l don't have anything to say about this match, they (Herentals) are the best in the league in their own way and we are the worst."

Herentials coach Kumbirayi Mutiwekuziva praised his charges, saying that it was a good win against a strong side away from home as they completed the double over Triangle after an identical result at the National Sports Stadium in their first league match.

"It was a good game from us because playing against Triangle it's always a very big task away from home but my players showed some character.

"We defended well against one of the best striking force comprising of Lameck Nhamo, Pheneas Bamusi and experienced winger Russel Madamombe," Mutiwekuziva said.

Triangle . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

Herentals . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 1