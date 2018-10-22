Nigeria: Fayose Pleads Not Guilty As Court Remands Him in EFCC Custody

Lagos — Justice Mojisola Olatiregun sitting at the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Monday ordered that the former governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose should be remanded at the EFCC custody until Wednesday when his bail application will be heard in court.

The court started sitting at 9:00 AM and the arraignment before the trial judge, Justice Mojisola Olatiregun ended at exactly 9: 30 AM, when the ex-governor was taken into a white bus.

Fayose who was represented by former Attorney General of the Federation ( AGF ) and Justice minister Mr. Kanu Agabi, is facing an eleven count criminal charge that was read out to him in English language and he pleaded not guilty to all the charges brought against him by the EFCC.

Fayose will be facing a joint trial alongside Mr. Abiodun Agbele (now facing another charge) and Spotless Limited.

The former governor was alleged to have committed the alleged offences during his tenure as Ekiti State governor.

Fayose and Agbele allegedly took possession of the sum of N1, 219, 000, 000.00 to fund his 2014 gubernatorial campaign in Ekiti State, which sum according to the EFCC Fayose reasonably ought to have known formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit: criminal breach of trust/stealing and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 15 (3) and (4) of the same Act.

On or about 17th June, 2014 in Lagos, Fayose was alleged to have without going through the financial institution received cash payment in the sum of $5, 000, 000 from Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, the then Minister of State for Defence, which sum exceeded the amount authorized by law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Sections 1 and 16 (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 16 (2) (b) of the same Act.

On or about 7th April, 2015 in Lagos, Fayose was further alleged to have retain in your fixed deposit account No: 9013074033 with Zenith Bank Plc, the sum of N300, 000, 000.00 (Three Hundred Million Naira) which sum you reasonably ought to have known formed part of proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit: criminal breach of trust/stealing and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 15 (3) of the same Act.

EFCC alleged that both Fayose and Spotless Limited between 17th June, 2014 and 4th August, 2014 in Lagos, took control of an aggregate sum of N317, 000, 000.00 by depositing same into the Zenith Bank Plc's Account No: 1010170969 belonging to Spotless Investment Limited, a company controlled by Fayose and members of his family and which sum he reasonably ought to have known formed part of proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit: criminal breach of trust/stealing and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 15 (3) of the same law.