Kenya: DJ Pierra Makena Wishes Her Baby Daddy Could Be Present At Daughter's Concert

DJ Pierra Makena over the weekend wished her baby daddy was present for their daughter's first school concert.

The little girl featured in a school [performance and her mother could not hide her excitement.

She however lamented that it was sad not to have her baby daddy share the moment, but quickly added that she was okay with him missing the moment.

Makena has in a previous interview detailed how she found out that her then boyfriend was engaged to another woman when she was two weeks pregnant.

She explained how on notifying him about the pregnancy he promised to create time to talk about it but failed to show interest until the girl was born.

The man later contacted Makena asking to be in their daughter's life though married and the deejay agreed to let him choose the role he wished to play.