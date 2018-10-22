22 October 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: DJ Pierra Makena Wishes Her Baby Daddy Could Be Present At Daughter's Concert

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mwende Kasujja

DJ Pierra Makena over the weekend wished her baby daddy was present for their daughter's first school concert.

The little girl featured in a school [performance and her mother could not hide her excitement.

She however lamented that it was sad not to have her baby daddy share the moment, but quickly added that she was okay with him missing the moment.

Makena has in a previous interview detailed how she found out that her then boyfriend was engaged to another woman when she was two weeks pregnant.

She explained how on notifying him about the pregnancy he promised to create time to talk about it but failed to show interest until the girl was born.

The man later contacted Makena asking to be in their daughter's life though married and the deejay agreed to let him choose the role he wished to play.

Kenya

Nairobi Governor Sonko Hints At Serving Only One Term

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has hinted that he may not seek re-election in 2022 even as pressure continues mounting on… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.