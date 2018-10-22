22 October 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: ANC Integrity Commission Has Started Looking Into VBS Scandal

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: VBS Mutual Bank
The VBS Mutual Bank website (file photo).

Chairperson of the ANC's integrity commission, George Mashamba, says it has started looking into the VBS Mutual Bank saga and is hoping to meet in the coming weeks with its members who were implicated.

The names of the party's provincial deputy chairperson Florence Radzilani, and treasurer Danny Msiza, were among the 53 mentioned in a damning report released this month by advocate Terry Motau and law firm Werksmans Attorneys, on the looting of R1.8bn from VBS.

VBS head of treasury Phophi Mukhodobwane testified that Msiza had played the role of political influencer and fixer, convincing many political leaders of municipalities to invest money in the bank.

While Msiza is challenging the report in court and Radzilani is still mulling over what action to take, the ANC's integrity commission is seeking more information on the alleged involvement of its officials in the saga.

"We met last week, looked at two documents, one produced by the Reserve Bank, and also the statement by the PEC [provincial executive committee] of Limpopo. Going through the document from the bank, we feel we need to get more information and then make a decision on what to do about it," Mashamba told News24.

The ANC's top officials met with members who were implicated in the scandal, with the party's secretariat announcing a decision to refer the matter to the integrity commission.

Mashamba, who said the commission would possibly meet with implicated members in two weeks, when it had all the necessary documents, said their role as elders of the organisation was to ensure that the actions of ANC officials were in keeping with the party's principles.

"We are more than just a policy instrument to keep people in line. For me, the main thing is that the ANC and its members have integrity in everything it does," he said.

He said the commission did not want to just be reactive when it came to issues in the ANC.

"It has to involve more than finding out who's erred; that would be reactive. We want to be more proactive."

Meanwhile, the PEC in Limpopo has called on its municipalities to take action against those who were involved in channelling municipal funds into the bank.

Source: News24

More on This

Questions Over Free State Development Corporation's R104 Million VBS Investment

The Free State Development Corporation (FDC) violated financial regulations in placing a massive R100m investment with… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.