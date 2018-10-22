Namibia: I Work for NFA Not FIFA - Rukoro

NAMIBIA Football Association secretary general Barry Rukoro will report for duty this week, secure in the knowledge that his extended stay as secretariat head is "illegally" guaranteed by part of the NFA executive.

That was NFA president Frans Mbidi's response when asked about Rukoro's precarious employment status at the divided football body. This follows last week's ambiguous communique from Fifa, who said they "no longer recognise Mr Barry Rukoro as the general secretary of the NFA".

Fifa also said Rukoro's contractual situation with the NFA was beyond their jurisdiction, and therefore they are "not in a position to intervene in this matter".

Fifa's letter was in response to Mbidi, who on 17 August 2018 wrote to the world football governing body to inform them of Rukoro's lapsed contract, and his subsequent continued involvement at the NFA Football House.

"He is being kept there illegally by some exco members against statutory provisions," Mbidi told The Namibian Sport on Saturday.

He was unable to elaborate on his claim, adding that he was attending to a family bereavement, and therefore not in a position to fully respond to the query.

Rukoro, who claims to have seven lives, continues to defy the odds, having survived a contract expiry and Cosafa suspension earlier this year.

He said the NFA executive committee had already put the contractual matter to bed. Mbidi and Rukoro have engaged in a public war of words since the latter's contract expired at the end of March.

"As Fifa has put it, I am employed by the NFA. NFA, at their 2 June [2018] meeting, extended my employment to run concurrently with the term of office of the current executive committee, which ends in December 2018," Rukoro said.

"After that meeting, the president [Frans Mbidi] briefed the NFA extraordinary congress, held on the same day, that the secretary general's employment has been extended. The president, instead of being truthful, chose to mislead Fifa, and does not tell them about that resolution," he countered.

"My issue with Fifa ends in the first paragraph of that letter; in that the issue of my contract falls outside their remit. The rest is for the executive committee to deal with. I will continue executing my responsibility, just like before I received the letter from my good friend Lucas Victor through social media," Rukoro added.