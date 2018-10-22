Namibia: Double Murder Trial to Start Without Bail

THE version of events that a double murder accused revealed during a bail hearing in the Windhoek High Court two weeks ago was an unbelievable story, a judge commented on Friday.

The remark about Lukas Nikodemus' version of events during the night that the two killings he is accused of took place was made by acting judge Petrus Unengu in a ruling in which he refused Nikodemus' bail application.

It would rather be in the public interest and the administration of justice to keep Nikodemus in custody while his trial, which is scheduled to start today, takes place, acting judge Unengu concluded in his ruling, delivered in the High Court at the Windhoek Correctional Facility.

Nikodemus is accused of having murdered two women, Johanie Naruses (29) and Clementia de Wee (23), by shooting them after leaving a bar in Katutura, Windhoek, in their company during the evening of 6 January 2016.

The state alleges that he dumped Naruses and De Wee's bodies at a refuse site near Pionierspark, Windhoek, and set the bodies on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence of the shooting and to hinder the police's investigation.

The bodies were found at the dumpsite on 7 January 2016.

Nikodemus (48) told the judge during his bail hearing two weeks ago that he was not responsible for the deaths of Naruses and De Wee.

He claimed he was involved in a romantic relationship with both Naruses and De Wee simultaneously, and at the same time also with other women besides them.

Nikodemus said the last time he saw De Wee and Naruses was during the evening of 6 January 2016, when they left his house with a friend of De Wee, named Bennie, after De Wee had asked him for his car keys because she wanted to go buy something.

Bennie returned the car keys to him around midnight, telling him the car got stuck in Otjomuise and that the two women were with the car, Nikodemus said. However, when he took a taxi to where he was told his car was, he found only the vehicle, which he then parked nearby at the house of the mother of one of his children, he said.

Nikodemus said he was aware that the police found blood and bullet holes inside his car, and that at the scene where the two bodies had been dumped and set alight, the police claimed to have found tyre marks and shoe prints matching his car's tyres and shoes found at his house.

According to Nikodemus, he told one of his former defence lawyers, and possibly also a police officer, about the role Bennie played in the events on the night the two women were killed. However, the investigating detective, warrant officer Joseph Ndokosho, said he learned of Nikodemus' claims about Bennie for the first time during the bail hearing.

"The story of Bennie driving his car away with his two deceased girlfriends in my view is an afterthought and subterfuge which is highly improbable," acting judge Unengu commented on Friday.

Questioning why Nikodemus would protect Bennie by not revealing his involvement in the events at the earliest opportunity, the judge remarked: "Bennie's involvement in the matter is a child [sic] story which nobody will fall for."

With Nikodemus likely to receive severe sentences if convicted, there would be an incentive for him to flee if released on bail, the judge added.

Nikodemus has been in custody since 7 January 2016.

His lawyer is Mbanga Siyomunji. State advocate Cliff Lutibezi is prosecuting.