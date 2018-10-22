For the second time in a row, the Bank of Namibia won the Deloitte Best Company to Work for Award 2018, having won it also in 2017.

The Bank was awarded a Platinum Seal of Achievement in the Small/Medium Size Company Category of companies with fewer than 500 employees during a ceremony that took took place last week.

The key objective of the Deloitte Best Company To Work For Survey is to enable an organisation to identify what attracts and motivates individuals within the workplace.

The survey also looks at how employees work experience influences overall productivity and engagement levels. It further provides a comprehensive insight report that allows participating companies to take immediate responsive action, based on the survey feedback, as given by employees.

Presenting the award to Bank staff, the Director of Human Resources, Lea Namoloh stressed that the award is yet again proof that staff remain satisfied as employees of the Bank and therefore she thanked them for expressing such confidence in the Bank.

On his part, the Governor, Iipumbu Shiimi, told employees that winning the award comes with the responsibility of working hard at all times.

"This is so because, when you are at the top there are many people who want to be at the top too and therefore, there is no time to relax, you must work hard," he added.

He said by virtue of being known as a Best Company To Work For, it is imperative for staff to leave an impression on stakeholders, and live up to such expectations in all that they do.

He was particularly impressed with the fact that the Bank's staff are not only attracted to the national institution as an employer of choice that continues to maintain an excellent employee value proposition, but more importantly staff align themselves with the purpose for which the institution was set up for as evidenced by the high score achieved on that dimension during the survey.

Shiimi reminded staff that their individual roles have a great impact on the economic development of Namibia, and that they should be keenly aware that the country will not be able to enjoy economic stability without their valuable service.

The Bank of Namibia's purpose is to support economic development in Namibia, by acting as a fiscal agent and banker to Government, promoting price stability, managing reserves and the currency, ensuring sound financial systems as well as conducing economic research.

The institution has a staff compliment of 350 employees at its Head-office in Windhoek and the Oshakati Branch.

Caption: Presenting the Award: From left to right - Iipumbu Shiimi, Governor of the Bank of Namibia; Lea Namoloh, Director of Human Resources, Bank of Namibia and Ebson Uaguta, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Namibia.