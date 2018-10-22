20 October 2018

UNFPA East and Southern Africa (Johannesburg)

Ethiopia: Plight of Refugees in Ethiopia Brought to the Fore in UNFPA Leadership Visit

Tagged:

Related Topics

Gambella, Ethiopia — UNFPA's Deputy Executive Director (Programme), Dereje Wordofa, and a team of UNFPA Regional Directors and Country Representatives this week visited Gambella, one of nine ethnic divisions in Ethiopia, which hosts more than 423,000 refugees.

About 64 per cent of these refugees are under 18 years old and 88 per cent of them are women and children.

While the recent peace agreement between Ethiopia and Eritrea is likely to bring new opportunities in the socio-economic and political dynamics in the Horn of Africa, at present Gambella has particularly poor maternal health services. A relatively high proportion of women still giving birth at home, with the assistance of traditional birth attendants. The region has only one referral hospital.

There has been increasing concern for the safety of vulnerable groups, especially women and girls travelling long distances to collect firewood, food and water.

The leadership team, which included Dr. Julitta Onabanjo, UNFPA Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, visited a UNFPA-supported women-friendly space, which is part of a project that helps address sexual and gender-based violence in humanitarian settings, and has both prevention and response components.

The centre provides education, vocational training and life skills to survivors who receive psycho-social counselling. Cases are referred to health institutions and legal bodies for further follow-up.

The women-friendly space is a place where girls can visit after school to participate in recreational activities.

In addition to the humanitarian response in the region, the increase in demand for social services among both host communities and displaced people remains a challenge to be addressed, as this is creating tension among refugees.

- By Abraham Gelaw and Aimee Manimani Nsimire

Ethiopia

Govt Finalises Historic Somali Region Peace Deal

Ethiopian government delegation led by Foreign Minister Workneh Gebeyehu have signed a peace deal with the Ogaden… Read more »

Read the original article on UNFPA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 UNFPA East and Southern Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.