Angola: Cuanza Norte Intends to Evaluate Mineral Potential

Ndalatando — The mineral potential of the province of Cuanza Norte has yet to be quantified, but it is estimated that there are huge deposits of granite and marble in the region that need to be studied, said Saturday the director of the provincial Office of Commerce, Industry and Mineral Resources, Velinho de Barros.

Speaking to ANGOP, Velinho de Barros said that a study would facilitate exploration and exploitation of the minerals in the province and would help to evaluate and quantify the various minerals or reserves of existing deposits.

The mining activity in the region is focused on civil construction, with the extraction of aggregates such as rock for the manufacture of crushed stone and sand, practiced in almost every province.

The northern province of Cuanza Thursday hosted the 3rd regional seminar on mineral resources and commercialization of petroleum derivatives, which, among other issues, recommended the urgent regulation of the law that approves the Mining Code, aiming to discipline the actions of mining in the country.