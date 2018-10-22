22 October 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Cuanza Norte Intends to Evaluate Mineral Potential

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ndalatando — The mineral potential of the province of Cuanza Norte has yet to be quantified, but it is estimated that there are huge deposits of granite and marble in the region that need to be studied, said Saturday the director of the provincial Office of Commerce, Industry and Mineral Resources, Velinho de Barros.

Speaking to ANGOP, Velinho de Barros said that a study would facilitate exploration and exploitation of the minerals in the province and would help to evaluate and quantify the various minerals or reserves of existing deposits.

The mining activity in the region is focused on civil construction, with the extraction of aggregates such as rock for the manufacture of crushed stone and sand, practiced in almost every province.

The northern province of Cuanza Thursday hosted the 3rd regional seminar on mineral resources and commercialization of petroleum derivatives, which, among other issues, recommended the urgent regulation of the law that approves the Mining Code, aiming to discipline the actions of mining in the country.

Angola

Teacher Defends Introduction of Bantu Linguistics in Universities

The teacher Vatomene Kukanda has defended in Luanda that there is need for the introduction of the Bantu Linguistics… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.