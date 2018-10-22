Angola: Teacher Defends Introduction of Bantu Linguistics in Universities

Luanda — The teacher Vatomene Kukanda has defended in Luanda that there is need for the introduction of the Bantu Linguistics subject in the courses of anthropology, history and linguistics.

Speaking to the press, after the conference on Anthropology in Angola, the teacher said Bantu languages play an important role in the perpetuation of the cultural identity of African nations.

He commended the contribution of the country's media organs in the divulgence, promotion and valorisation of the African native languages.

Vatomene Kukanda also defended the introduction of the Angolan native languages in the primary level of education.