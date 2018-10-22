22 October 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Omotoso Trial - 'No Merit' in Request for Me to Recuse Myself, Judge Rules

Photo: SABC News/YouTube
Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho.

The lawyer representing controversial pastor Timothy Omotoso and his two accused has asked presiding Judge Mandela Makaula to recuse himself from the case.

Advocate Peter Daubermann demanded that Makaula recuse himself, as he had made questionable judgments regarding the case.

Key to his complaints is the fact that Makaula wished Cheryl Zondi good luck for her exams.

He said Makaula allowed humanity to get the better of him, adding "unfortunately I have to criticise you on those comments".

"You have aligned yourself with Zondi."

Daubermann said his clients could not trust that they would have a fair trial, if Makaula continued presiding over the case.

After a 30-minute adjournment, Makaula delivered the judgment.

"Suffice to say the application has no merit, the application has been denied," said Makaula.

Source: News24

Omotoso Trail Resumes

Nigerian Pastor Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused are back in the High Court in Port Elizabeth this morning. Read more »

