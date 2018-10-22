22 October 2018

Malawi: Chilima Rules Out DPP Rigging in 2019 Malawi Polls - 'Nyama Ikawola, Agalu Sayisiya'

By Owen Khamula

Vice-President Saulos Chilima on Sunday arrived back to Malawi from United Kingdom (UK) spitting fire, telling his supporters that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government cannot rig elections, describing them as amateurs.

Speaking to a sizeable crowd of United Transformation Movement (UTM) supporters who went to Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe on a chilly Sunday to welcome him, Chilima assured them of victory come May 2019.

"These people will not rig the elections, they are just amateurs," he said.

He told them that UTM will form the next government, urging them to continue working hard for the betterment of the movement.

There was huge presence of police officers in combat gear and armoured vehicles at the airport.

The UTM supporters were prevented from entering the airport and were kept far away but this did not damp the spirit of the followers who chanted and danced in praise of their leader who had been in the UK for a week for a holiday.

Chilima told the supporters not to be intimidated by the huge presence of the police, saying they were there to give them protection but said the situation will not be the same next year when the UTM will be in power.

He had a ready proverb to support this: 'Nyama ikawola, agalu sayisiya'.

