South Africa: Skipper Optimistic About Bantwana's Chances in the FIFA WC

Captain of the South African U17 Women's National Team (Bantwana), Sibulele Holweni, believes that Bantwana will achieve great things in this year's upcoming FIFA U17 Women's World Cup.

This comes as the 17-year old attacking central midfielder reflected on the rigorous training camps the squad participated in, building up to this year's world football showpiece edition set to take place in Uruguay, South America.

Holweni says that their previous camp, where they played two friendly matches against Spanish selected sides (UD Levante U17 and Valencia CF U20) in Valencia, and their current one, played a crucial role in getting them into a level they are in now.

Bantwana are currently in camp preparing for the premier women's football showpiece in the U17 category, which will run from 13 November to 1 December 2018.

"The previous camp, and the one we are in now, has played a crucial role in seeing us on this level of fitness we are in now," said Holweni. "We are not yet there though, as I believe that there is always room for us to get better as a unit.

"Our coach (Simphiwe Dludlu) always reminds us of that. She always says that the time you feel pain (during a training session or match), that is when weakness is beginning to leave your body. And that is why everybody is just pushing hard to always get better in this team."

Holweni added that the amount of time they put in their preparations, will see them push for desired results against sides like Mexico, Japan and Brazil in pursuit of reaching the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time ever in the history of the national women's junior side.

"We have been talking among ourselves as players and that is what we want to achieve as a collective when we arrive there," added Holweni.

"Our goal is to reach the knockout stages of the tournament and then build from that outcome working towards reaching the final. Coach Dludlu is a brilliant individual and she has been able to get the best out of us in every competitive match we have played. Working with her has been nothing but a dream."

Bantwana will fly out to Uruguay on Saturday, 27 October 2018, two weeks before the start of the world cup. Upon arrival, the South Africans will face the host nation on 5 November 2018 in a friendly match - this will be the final phase of preparations before their Group B fixtures kick off.