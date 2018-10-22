22 October 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Police Interrogate Minister Makamba Over Released Billionaire Dewji

By The Citizen Reporter News@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam — The Minister in the office of Vice President-Union and Environment Mr January Makamba (44) was interrogated by police on Sunday concerning the abduction and release of Tanzanian billionaire Mohammed Dewji (43).

The Dar es Salaam special police zone commander Mr Lazaro Mambosasa confirmed to The Citizen on Monday October 22, that Mr Makamba was grilled and released.

"It is true that we interrogated minister Makamba last night concerning Mr Dewji abduction," said Mr Mambosasa.

Mr Makamba was among the first persons who reported abduction and later the release of Mr Dewji through his personal twitter account.

After the release of Mr Dewji, minister Makamba twitted at 3.46am; "Mohammed Dewji is back home safe. I spoke to him through a phone 20 minutes ago. His voice shows he is healthy. Thanks for all your prayers. I am going to see him now".

His twit has raised many questions on social media, as some people have been questioning who was the first to call between Mr Dewji and Mr Makamba.

Mr Dewji was abducted on October 11 morning when attending his routine exercises at Colesseum Hotel's gym located at Masaki, Dar es Salaam.

Mr Dewji was abducted and kept in secret location for nine days, before beeing dumped at Gymkana grounds on Saturday morning.

Police have also warned the public over an ongoing discussions about an abduction of Mr Dewji, saying anyone who will try to distort the facts will be delt with accordingly.

