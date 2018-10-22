22 October 2018

African Union (Addis Ababa)

West Africa: Communiqué On the Chairperson's Visit to West Africa

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, will undertake a visit to West Africa that will take him to Benin, from 22 to 23 October; the Republic of Guinea, from 23 to 24; and Nigeria, on 25 and 26 October.

During these visits, the Chairperson will consult with the leaders of the concerned countries and senior Government officials on African Union priorities. The integration process, within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area and other related initiatives, the promotion of regional peace and security, and the ongoing institutional reform process, in the context of the Extraordinary Summit due to take place in Addis Ababa, on 17 and 18 November 2018, will be key items of discussion.

The Chairperson is accompanied by senior officials of the African Union Commission.

West Africa

More Than Me Rape Case - Students March in Defense of Katie Meyler

Students of More Than Me (MTM) Academy are gathering for a peaceful march to portray the 'innocence' of its founder,… Read more »

Read the original article on African Union.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 African Union. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.