West Africa: Communiqué On the Chairperson's Visit to West Africa

press release

The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, will undertake a visit to West Africa that will take him to Benin, from 22 to 23 October; the Republic of Guinea, from 23 to 24; and Nigeria, on 25 and 26 October.

During these visits, the Chairperson will consult with the leaders of the concerned countries and senior Government officials on African Union priorities. The integration process, within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area and other related initiatives, the promotion of regional peace and security, and the ongoing institutional reform process, in the context of the Extraordinary Summit due to take place in Addis Ababa, on 17 and 18 November 2018, will be key items of discussion.

The Chairperson is accompanied by senior officials of the African Union Commission.