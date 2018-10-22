Ghana: Govt to Equip the Ghana Armed Forces With State-of-the-Art Infrastructure

press release

The Government of Ghana has signed a contract for the construction of a Forward Operating Base at Nzulezu in the Western region to enable the Ghana Navy better protect the country's oil resources, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.

Additionally, government, in collaboration with the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, has put in an order for six patrol boats to enable the navy patrol and secure the country's exclusive economic zone, resources and oil fields.

President Akufo-Addo announced this on Friday when reviewed the graduation parade of the Ghana Military Academy (GMA), Teshie, in Accra, where 138 cadets of the Ghana Armed Force (GAF) were commissioned into the institution.

The President stated that, plans were far advanced to build state-of-the-art infrastructure to meet the requirements of a 21st Century military and training facilities.

The parade, which featured cadets from the Regular Career Course 58 and Short Service Commission/Special Duty Course 56, had two foreign officers from Guinea.

President Akufo-Addo said government was aware of the infrastructural and logistical constraints of GAF, which he said had affected the efforts of the Armed Forces, the Military Academy, and the Training Schools to provide quality service and training.

He assured government's determination to address the infrastructural challenges of GAF, promising that, the needs of the institution would be resolved to enhance its efficiency and morale of troops.

Imperatively, Ghana, he said, could not build and economy that would create wealth and prosperity for the Ghanaians without peace and security.

"You will be provided with the resources to carry out your mandate effectively...this is the legacy I will want to bequeath to the Ghana Armed Forces," he said.

President Akufo-Addo reminded the newly-commissioned officers that they were joining a profession whose members had not only upheld its image, but had continued to ensure that the territorial integrity of the Ghana is protected to ensure that it was peaceful and stable.

The President urged the newly-commissioned officers, to be guided by the principles of service, devotion and sacrifice, in order to execute the onerous obligation placed on them.

He added that, their commission into the GAF placed greater responsibility on them to guard against the temptation to use the uniform to intimidate their civilian counterparts, who are their natural partners in the development of the nation.

"I entreat you all to put into practice, the qualities of good leadership instilled in the Academy...lead exemplary lives and ensure the men under your command also do the same."

Second Lieutenant Daniel Boadu Opoku was adjudged the Best All Round Officer Cadet in the regular course 58. He received the Sword of Honour from the President.

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)