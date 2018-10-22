22 October 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Nolan Hoffman Sprints to Amashova Victory

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nolan Hoffman has sprinted his way to his fifth consecutive victory - and his seventh overall title - at the Tsogo Sun Amashova Durban Classic in a time of 2:22:10.

The ladies race also saw a familiar face take the podium with Carla Oberholzer claiming her second consecutive win in the 106km race, despite some very tough, windy conditions on the 'road of champions' route between Pietermaritzburg and Durban.

"It's a proud moment for me going into the history books as having the most Amashova wins under my belt. The Tsogo Sun Amashova has iconic status - it's a big win and one of the big three on the racing calendar. Really big pressure for our BCX team every year with expectations for us to win this particular race. I was very proud of the team who stepped up and we took the race today by winning from a breakaway," explained Hoffman.

Giving her take on today's race and the conditions, Oberholzer said, "It was really great to take another win today for me. My team rode an absolutely phenomenal race tactically and we had some great teamwork out on the road. At the halfway mark of the race there was a split in the bunch and towards the end it was down to four of us with a sprint to the finish. I love the Tsogo Sun Amashova - it's probably my favourite event on the calendar. The route is great along with the road closure - you always feel safe".

For more information on the Tsogo Sun Amashova, visit www.shova.co.za.

2018 Tsogo Sun Amashova results:

Men's Elite Top 5

1. Nolan Hoffman - 02:22:10

2. Rohan Du Plooy

3. Ryan Harris

4. David Maree

5. Calvin Beneke

Ladies Elite Top 5

1. Carla Oberholzer - 03:02:57

2. Kimberley Le Court De Billot

3. Jo Von de Winkel

4. Zanri Rossouw

5. Desray Foyn

Men's U17

1. Christiaan Klopper

2. Dian Janjetich

Men's U19

1. Callum Ormiston

2. Tiano Da Silva

Men's U23

1. Ryan Harris

2. Travis Barrett

Men's 30+

1. Werner Roux

2. Jacques Greeff

Men's 40+

1. Jacques Fullard

2. Warren Price

Men's 50+

1. Anton Duvenage

2. Marius Stevens

Men's 60+

1. Bobby Nefdt

2. Francois Du Toit

Ladies U19

1. Kelsey Van Schoor

2. Azulde Britz

Ladies U23

1. Kimberley Le Court De Billot

2. Michelle Benson

Ladies 30+

1. Michelle Andrew

2. Gaby Webber

Ladies 40+

1. Desray Foyn

2. Tracy Watcham

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Omotoso Trial - 'No Merit' in Request for Me to Recuse Myself, Judge Rules

The lawyer representing controversial pastor Timothy Omotoso and his two accused has asked presiding Judge Mandela… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.