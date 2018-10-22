22 October 2018

South Africa: Scrumhalf Trouble for WP Ahead of Currie Cup Final

Western Province's preparations for Saturday's Currie Cup final against the Sharks in Cape Town has received a blow with the news the scrumhalf Paul de Wet has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

De Wet was injured after coming on as a substitute in this past Saturday's thrilling 35-32 extra-time victory over the Blue Bulls at Newlands, and the news coming out of the Western Province camp on Monday was that he was not expected to feature in the final.

Jano Vermaak , meanwhile, who has missed the last two matches with a thumb injury, is also not a certainty to be ready for the weekend.

Assistant coach Dawie Snyman confirmed on Monday that Vermaak would be given "as long as possible" to recover before Saturday, but that if he didn't Justin Phillips would feature.

It means that 22-year-old Herschel Jantjies, who started at scrumhalf in the semi-final, could find himself in the No 9 jersey again this weekend for what would be the biggest match of his senior career.

"It's been a great season for Herschel and he has played his part when he's been given his chance," Snyman said.

"We have full confidence in him if he needed to do the job. This weekend (against the Bulls) he experienced a bit of pressure and that will definitely help him.

"We're happy with where Herschel is, but it's not just about him but the guys around him to help make the right decisions."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 16:00 .

South Africa

