22 October 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Former Gor Mahia Coach Sacked in Albania

By Vincent Opiyo

Former Gor Mahia coach Brazilian Jose Marcelo Ferreira alias Ze Maria has been sacked by Albanian giants KF Tirana, 15 months after joining the side from the Kenyan champions.

The 45-year-old was relieved off his duties due to poor results eight matches into the 2018/19 Albanian Super League season.

Tirana are ranked seventh on the 10-team table with a paltry eight points collected from two wins and as many draws.

Ze Maria leaves Tirana after leading the country's historically most successful team in its toughest times and managing to bring it back to the top flight, following a humiliating first-ever relegation last season.

"There are times when divorce is needed in case a marriage doesn't get on well and it's high time we divorced,"Ze Maria is quoted on Albanian portal, Tirana Times.

"We will see as time goes by whether the problem was mine or the president's. I was the problem and really wish the team to grow," he added.

Ze Maria resigned at Gor to take up the job in Eastern Europe July last year and six months later, roped in two of his former players at K'Ogalo, defender Musa Mohammed and midfielder Kenneth Muguna.

The two however didn't last at the club partying ways four months later.

Musa immediately crossed over to Zambia signing for Nkana, while Muguna has since re-joined Gor after about five months in the cold.

Former Tirana player Ardian Mema has been appointed coach on a one-year contract and is set to lead the club on his first assignment in a league clash away to Flamurtari on Monday night.

