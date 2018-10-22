22 October 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: ICB Withdraws Charges On U.S. Dollar Deposits

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Correspondent, Dar es Salaam

THE International Commercial Bank (ICB) said in Dar es Salaam on Monday that it has withdrawn charges on US Dollar deposits. However, the Bank will now be charging flat rate for transfer of funds from ICB to another banks.

The ICB Managing Director, Mr Ramakrishna Marakani, said the bank has made the changes purposely to attract more clients.

"Customers want and deserve incentives", he said and added: "We shall lower interest rates for customers taking loans, customers opening current accounts and those making cash withdrawals of US dollars... So in the coming months we are expecting more clients because of changes in our charges."

Tanzania

Police Interrogate Minister Makamba Over Released Billionaire Dewji

The Minister in the office of Vice President-Union and Environment Mr January Makamba (44) was interrogated by police on… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.