Tanzania: ICB Withdraws Charges On U.S. Dollar Deposits

THE International Commercial Bank (ICB) said in Dar es Salaam on Monday that it has withdrawn charges on US Dollar deposits. However, the Bank will now be charging flat rate for transfer of funds from ICB to another banks.

The ICB Managing Director, Mr Ramakrishna Marakani, said the bank has made the changes purposely to attract more clients.

"Customers want and deserve incentives", he said and added: "We shall lower interest rates for customers taking loans, customers opening current accounts and those making cash withdrawals of US dollars... So in the coming months we are expecting more clients because of changes in our charges."