Liberia: HOR Resumes Special Session Soon for Critical National Matters

The House of Representatives says it will shortly convene a Special Session to act on pertinent national issues which have attracted the concerns of that august body for the forward march of government in the best interest of the State and its people.

According to a release from the office of House Speaker Bhofal Chambers, The House of Representatives last week in accordance with the Liberian constitution, adjourned for its annual break to return on the second working Monday in January 2019, but has rather decided to call for the Special Session in line with article 32 (B) of the Constitution as the subjects in question are of national concerns.

The statement under the signature of House Speaker Bhofal Chambers noted that among issues to be discussed during the Special Session are legislations of needed pieces of laws which are bordered on pressing national challenges.

The release which quoted the Justice Ministry as recently responding to the ongoing investigation about the alleged missing 16-Billion Liberian Dollars Banknotes, stressed that that matter will also be high on the agenda of the House's Leadership for a swift and decisive action.

Meanwhile, the Leadership of the House of Representative has reiterated that the ongoing developments in the country should be the concern of all Liberians from all persuasions; promising that it would do everything within the scope of the Law to reach a realistic resolution and correspondingly the appropriate actions will be taken with respect to due process of Law.