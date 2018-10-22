Liberia: Sophronia Powers Clinches Miss Charity and Proactive Crowns

18 October 2018

Sophronia Powers has topped 28 contestants, including the winner of this year's Miss Africa Great Britain (MAGB) Leila Samati from Guinea Bissau, to win the be Miss Charity and Miss Proactive Crowns.

Ms. Powers, a descendant of William D. Coleman, Liberia's 13th President, during the grand finale of the event last weekend, came fourth-place out of 28 finalists.

Ms. Powers said as the holder of the Miss Charity title she has begun plans to return to her home country to begin some charity projects.

"The project will focus on supporting underprivileged Liberian children to have access to education with financial resources, nutrition, and healthcare. I will also like to raise awareness of and promote human rights education," she said.

According to the organizer of the pageant on their website, Leila Samati, a 20-year-old model and undergraduate from Guinea Bissau, beat 25 other girls in what was a very close competition to clinch the crown.

The first runner-up, according to the news posted on the MAGB website, was Oreoluwa Kofoworade from Nigeria, a criminology graduate of the University of Kingston. Elizabeth Seyi from Togo finished in third place.

Leila will now assume her role as the ambassador of Miss Africa Great Britain's Queens for a Reason program and will be embarking on a charity mission to her home country, Guinea Bissau.

Founded in 2011, the award-winning pageant is highly competitive and seeks to bring out the leadership qualities in women. The winner becomes a goodwill ambassador for Miss Africa GB and is charged with designing and implementing a charity program based on her pageant platform.

