Liberia: Manden United FC Grateful to Dutch Sponsor

The manager of the non-division side Manden United FC, Meneh Y. Sheriff has paid tribute to The Netherlands based philanthropist Mr. Arie Van Den Berg for his numerous contributions to his team.

Mr. Berg is an entrepreneur and is presently the Chairman of SV Heinenoord FC, a second division team in The Netherlands.

The Dutch entrepreneur is the father of three children Tione Van Den Berg, Anthal Van Den Berg and Hugo Van Den Berg and they presently play for their father team's SV Heinenoord FC.

Mr. Sheriff is a former defender who once played for former first division teams Fulani FC, Sunjonter Warriors FC, and Devereux FC.

Mr. Sheriff explained that he decided to pay tribute to Mr. Berg because the Dutch entrepreneur helped his team FC Manden United FC with more than 10 sets of jerseys, 20 footballs, training materials, player bags, drinking cups, football hoses, among others.

He said the first, second and third consignments of the equipment arrived in January 2018, March 2018 and September 2018 respectively.

"Before the coming of those sporting equipment, the team has only a set of jersey and such lack of sporting equipment at the time caused serious setbacks on the team but today we are very pleased that we don't only have a quantity of sporting equipment but also quality of equipment that is helping us to train our youth," he said.

Manden FC was founded in August 2017 in Bilimah Community on Bushrod Island, Monrovia to develop the minds of youth who have the passion for the game.

He said Mr. Berg is also sponsoring a football team known as Gulu United FC in the war affected area of northern Uganda with the hope of helping to rehabilitate the players through football. He is also sponsoring a young and talented Ugandan footballer Nyero Joseph who is playing for SV Heinenoord FC.

Sheriff also paid a tribute to Mr. Mohammed Sumario, a Liberian presently in The Netherlands through whom he got in contact with Mr. Berg.

"Mr. Sumario is a true brother not only to me but also to all Liberians because of the opportunity he has opened for the future football competitors of our country," he said and promised not to misuse the opportunity he has for the boys.

He revealed that Sumario currently works with the Dutch Football Federation with a license C Coaching Certificate. His son Kemoh Sumario plays for the Dutch Under-16 Football Team.

"Since we received our equipment," Sheriff said. "We have played three friendly matches, two with LFA first division side NPA Anchors and settled to a 4-4 draw in both games while another LFA first division side Keitrace FC defeated us 5-1 in our third friendly and we are going play more friendly games as we continue our preparation for the third division league."

