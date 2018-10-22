Cameroon: Mixed Martial Arts Cameroon Cup - Valetudo Club Winners

Some 53 athletes took part in the 2018 edition of the Cameroon Cup finals in Yaounde recently.

The BEAC Sports Complex in Odza, Yoaunde, was the venue of the 2018 edition of the Cameroon Cup finals for Mixed Martial Arts. Organised by the Cameroon Mixed Martial Arts Federation, the competition brought together eight teams from across the country.

Inhabitants of Yaounde and its environs watched with enthusiasm young Cameroonians display rich talents in Mixed Arts. It was also an opportunity for aspiring Cameroonians to discover the sport. The athletes competed in two disciplines in the sport notably in the grappling and mixed martial Arts. After weighing and medical tests some 53 athletes were selected for the competition in the different categories.

In the men's 120kgs mixed martial arts, Yon Jonathan from Valetudo Club was the strongest. In the 93kgs, Mefire Simplice from Noiro Club finished first. In the 83kgs, Manga Felix from Oti Bodygaurd club was the best. In the 77kgs, Endom Bikim from Team 360 finished first. In the 70kgs, Essoe Franklin from Nda dum was the winner. In the 65kgs, Kameni Michel from Valetudo club was the first.

In the women's 70kgs Mitom Danielle from Valetudo club was the strongest. In the 61kgs Tekesta Nla'a from Valetudo club was the winner. In the women's 70kgs grappling, Essindi Makeda (Tiger JJB club) was the best. In the men's 93kgs grappling, Idrissu Divine (MMA Pro-figthers club) emerged winner. In the -83kgs, Moubeke Arthur (Tiger JJB club) and in the -77kgs category Enama Mvondo (Tiger JJB) was the winner.

At the end of the competition, Valetudo Club from the Centre Region was crowned winners of the Cup of Cameroon in Mixed Martial Arts. Nda Dum from the Centre Region was second and Oti Bodyguard from the Littoral Region was the third.