Tanzania: Govt Asked to Provide Improved Seeds to Farmers

FARMERS in Dodoma Region have asked the government to provide new improved maize seeds that will enable them to produce more maize during the coming season.

They said well researched and improved seeds would help them improve harvest and boost the economy.

Speaking to reporters and researchers, who visited Confined Field Trial (CFT) of Genetic Modified (GM) maize, the farmers said poor farming methods and drought led to low yields, which also led to hunger and extreme poverty among farmers in the region.

They added that there was need for the government to apply modern technology in addressing agricultural challenges in the country.

Senior Agricultural Research Officer, Dr Justin Ringo, said ongoing field trials for biotech maize seeds, which combined drought-tolerance and insect resistance seeds were being tested by scientists in confined field trials in Makutupora, Dodoma Region. Dr Ringo pointed out that the biotech maize would address agriculture-based challenges, particularly drought and insects.