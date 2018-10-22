22 October 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt Asked to Provide Improved Seeds to Farmers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fatma Abdu

FARMERS in Dodoma Region have asked the government to provide new improved maize seeds that will enable them to produce more maize during the coming season.

They said well researched and improved seeds would help them improve harvest and boost the economy.

Speaking to reporters and researchers, who visited Confined Field Trial (CFT) of Genetic Modified (GM) maize, the farmers said poor farming methods and drought led to low yields, which also led to hunger and extreme poverty among farmers in the region.

They added that there was need for the government to apply modern technology in addressing agricultural challenges in the country.

Senior Agricultural Research Officer, Dr Justin Ringo, said ongoing field trials for biotech maize seeds, which combined drought-tolerance and insect resistance seeds were being tested by scientists in confined field trials in Makutupora, Dodoma Region. Dr Ringo pointed out that the biotech maize would address agriculture-based challenges, particularly drought and insects.

Tanzania

Police Interrogate Minister Makamba Over Released Billionaire Dewji

The Minister in the office of Vice President-Union and Environment Mr January Makamba (44) was interrogated by police on… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.