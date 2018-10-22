Tanzania: Ajib's Brilliance, Skills Impress Yanga Coach

YOUNG Africans Head Coach Mwinyi Zahera showered praises to his striker Ibrahim Ajib, describing him a skillful star who knows what to do when possessing a ball.

Yanga stretched their unbeaten run in the Premier League to six matches following a hefty 3-0 win over Alliance FC at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam over the weekend.

Goals from Heritier Makambo, Mrisho Ngassa and Ibrahim Ajib were enough to hand the Jangwani Street outfits three maximum points and now occupy a second slot on the table with 19 points, two points behind league leaders Azam who are at the summit with 21 points.

In his post-match address, Zahera named Ajib as his best player in the 2 0 - t e a m l e a g u e w h o k n o w s in adv a n c e what to do with the ball before he gets it.

" T h e unique quality of Ajib is that he uses a lot his skills while other players make much movement during the match hence rendering themselves to fatigue and consequently fail to bring the tangible results to their teams," Zahera said.

He further pointe dout that gone are the days when players used much energy on the pitch since now days, skill matters the most.

However, Zahera urged Ajib to screw up his performance for him to be recalled in the national football team.

"There are certain levels that national football team coaches look for in a player before calling them into the camp. He (Ajib) should improve on strength and determination," Zahera observerd.

Commenting on Papy Tshishimbi who missed the previous match against Mbao FC, the coach said he has not fully recovered from the groin injury that is why his work rate in the game was not such convincing.

On his part, Alliance FC coach Mbwana Makata conceded the defeat and said they will bounce back strongly in their upcoming fixtures.

"Experience played a vital role for Yanga's victory today (Saturday) as they used our weaknesses to their advantage which in the end saw us gifting them cheap goals," Makata, the former Tanzania Prisons coach said.

The defeat pushed Alliance to the bottom of the table with 6 points from ten games as they have won a single encounter, lost six and drew three matches respectively.

The Mwanza-based team has scored three goals and conceded 13 goals in the process.

Until now, only two teams in TPL which are Alliance and Mbeya City have seen their backline accepting more goals (13) than any other side.