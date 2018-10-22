22 October 2018

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco Will Repatriate Sub-Saharan Migrants Who Tried to Storm Across Spain-Occupied Melillia to Their Countries of Origin

Rabat — The Moroccan authorities have decided to repatriate all the sub-Saharan migrants who tried, on Sunday morning, to storm across the Spain-occupied city of Melillia to their countries of origin, the Interior Ministry said Monday.

Public forces intervened to foil this assault attempt and arrested 141 illegal immigrants, the ministry pointed out in a statement, adding that 12 soldiers and a member of the auxiliary forces were wounded during this operation before being rushed into a hospital in the city of Nador to receive the necessary health care.

While climbing the fence of the occupied city of Melillia, one person died after falling from the top of the fence and 22 assailants were injured by barbed wire and transferred to the hospital to receive the necessary health care.

Following these illegal acts, the Moroccan authorities have decided to repatriate all the participants in this assault to their countries of origin in accordance with the law, the ministry said.

