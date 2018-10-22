Uganda: 90-Year-Old Sues Kwagalana Over City Land

Kampala — Kwagalana Group Limited, an association of city tycoons, has been sued for alleged fraudulent acquisition and transfer of land in Lukuli-Makindye, a Kampala suburb.

In the case filed in the Land Division of the High Court, Ms Sarah Natolo, 90, sued Kwagalana Group and Irish nationals Cathy Cliff and David Cliff and a land broker Dennis Ssempebwa alias George Ssempebwa.

She accuses them of transacting a 0.93-acre prime land on Plot 59 where Makindye American Country Club sits. She also sued Commissioner for Land Registration and Buganda Land Board (BLB).

Ms Natolo is represented by Nsamba and Company Advocates.

She alleges that BLB is the executor of all fraudulent plans tabled by Mr Ssempebwa who was financed by Cathy and David Cliff to defraud her.

Describing herself as the administrator and beneficiary of the estate of the late Ayill Drucilla Namaganda, the former Namasole (Queen mother) of Buganda King Edward Muteesa II, Ms Natolo contends that Mr Ssempebwa in connivance with BLB and the Commissioner for Land Registration deleted her late aunt's files from the mother title of the disputed land and fraudulently created another one in the name of Tekera Najjemba Wagwa Essubi.

She states that the land history in the micro film cartridge and cadastral sheets records shows that the late Namaganda privately owned the land but an overlapping title was created in a leasehold tenure interest.

Court documents indicate that the land had been leased to one George Gray for 49 years from 1956 which lease expired in 2005. However, a fresh leasehold title was created in July 2007 in the names of United States of America for 35 years and slated to expire in 2042.

"That surprisingly sometime in 2014, they fraudulently created lessee. The United States of America did transfer the same fraudulent interest into the names of a one Catherine Cliff under Kampala instrument number KCCA 00007485 herein being the first defendant," the suit reads in part.

Ms Natolo contends that that while the matter was still in court, the accused merged the fraudulent lease into the mailo land title for the city tycoons' group to purchase.