Nigeria: EFCC Secured 172 Convictions in 10 Months - Magu

EFCC Secured 172 Convictions in 10 Months - Magu

By Agency Report

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recorded 172 convictions from January to date, the acting Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu, said in Gombe on Monday.

Mr Magu, who said this in Gombe at an event to mobilise the people to take ownership of the fight against corruption, added that "as I speak, EFCC has recorded over 172 convictions since the beginning of the year and we expect the figure to improve significantly before the end of 2018."

The chairman emphasised that every Nigerian should take ownership of the fight against corruption, adding that "this is the right time to act to stem the tide of corruption as the 2019 general elections approach.

"As we move closer to the general elections where Nigerians will vote for the present government or a new leadership to take control of governance, it is time that we all must be vigilant.

"We all must be careful as citizens to ensure that only people with proven records of integrity are elected into offices."

He, therefore, called on Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) religious organisations, traditional leaders to help in sensitising voters to vote right and not to compromise.

He said "voters should not fall into the temptation of selling their votes."

According to him, voters must be educated to realise that their voter cards represent the ticket for their future and healthy living if they use it wisely.

The anti-graft commission chairman was in Gombe to mobilise the people to take ownership of the fight against corruption.

(NAN)

