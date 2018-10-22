Uganda: Nansikombi Proving to Be UCU Lady Canons' Nightmare

The Women's National Basketball League defending champions, UCU Lady Canons come into tonight's game three of the play-off finals against JKL Lady Dolphins, clearly under the cosh.

On Friday night in Lugogo, at the MTN arena, JKL took a 2-0 lead in the best of seven series, following a 75-69 win. Now, UCU have to do the improbable, to bounce back, if they are to win these series.

Yet, to do this, as has been seen in the first two games, they must find a solution for JKL's small forward, Jamila Nansikombi, who has punished them so hard thus far. In game one of the finals, Nansikombi scored a game-high 21 points, only being rested for four minutes of the 40 that the entire game covers. In game two, Nansikombi played the entire game without rest, which is a rarity in women's basketball, because of how rigourous the game is.

However, all this points to one thing: The importance of Nansikombi to JKL's cause. UCU's assistant coach Emmanuel Kiguyi said, "We had her in check for the good part of 28 minutes. But we have to stop her for the entire game."

Kiguyi is clearly furious about his team's lapses in the final stages of games. Nansikombi is arguably the most athletic female basketball player in the league. And with her pace to burn, she ran her UCU opponents rugged, scoring another game high 24 points.

"We cannot be more grateful with the spirited performances that Nansikombi has put up so far. Hopefully she continues in the same vein in game three, to get us closer to our first championship," said JKL coach Henry Malinga.

Malinga added, that Nansikombi has been in the form of her life. And on the back of her displays, everyone else around her has been inspired. In situations where JKL's big men have come short, Nansikombi has done the job both on offence and in defence.

She is just proving to be the complete player; a big candidate for the Most Valuable Player award this year. But the same cannot exactly be said of her UCU opponents with whom they play the same position. UCU's Angella Lokwamweri is the one charged with stopping Nansikombi.

And if UCU is to keep these series alive, let alone to stand any chance of retaining their title, Nansikombi has to be restricted. But Lokwamweri will certainly need team support, to cut out the Nansikombi threat. Kiguyi said that the overall team effort and will to win has to be raised, otherwise, halfhearted displays will kill their dream.