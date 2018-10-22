Cameroon: End of Sports Season - Organising Committee Members Commissioned

The ceremony to install some 404 members of the National Organising Committee of the 2018 end of sports season took place in Yaounde on Thursday October 18, 2018.

The closing ceremony of the 2018 sports season in Cameroon will take place in Yaounde in the days ahead. This year's event will take place a few months to the 2019 Total Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations. The sports season will equally be crowned by the 2018 edition of the Cameroon Cup which will be presided over by the Head of State.

It is in this light that a ceremony to install some 404 members of the National Organising Committee of the 2018 end of sports season, coupled with the award of medals to meritorious clubs, took place in Yaounde on Thursday October 18, 2018. The ceremony equally served as the first preparatory meeting for the end of sports season activities.

Speaking at the occasion, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mkpatt said the 2018 ceremony should be a moment of celebration by all social categories in the country. He said the closing ceremony of the end of the 2018 sports season must be a great moment for the youth and members of the national sports movement to reaffirm their gratitude to the Head of State for his support to sportsmen and women which has enabled them to put up brilliant performances both in the national and international scene.

He added that the 2018 Cameroon Cup final should be an event which will announce the activities that will be organised during the 2019 Total Cameroon AFCON. He called on the commission members charged with the organisation to work hand-in-glove with the spirit of professionalism and dynamism to ensure a memorable success in this year's Cameroon Cup final.

Minister Bidoung Mkpatt called on the committee members to quicken preparations so that the next preparatory meeting will be focused on adjusting and improving of the different activities. The event took place in the presence of officials of the Centre Region, partner ministries and other invitees.

Lire aussi : Mondial féminin de football U-17: les cadettes s'acclimatent au Brésil