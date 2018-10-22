Guinea Stadium Massacres

The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, will undertake a visit to West Africa that… Read more »

Guinea has announced that the trial of suspects in the massacres of September 28, 2009 in a stadium in the capital, Conakry, will cost 8 million Euros (5.2 billion FCFA). Justice Minister Cheick Sako who presented the budget on October 19, 2018 said 77 per cent of the amount will be borne by the State, while the US will chip in 17 per cent and the European Union 5.8 per cent.

