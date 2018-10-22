Kenya: Osanjo - Consider Youth Players This Transfer Window

Shafik Batambuze, congratulations for your decision to join Gor Mahia, you will never regret that one decision in your football career.

I am happy that we have started early to strengthen the squad in time for the start of the new 2018/2019 season.

The signing of Muguna and Batambuze is a clear indication that Gor Mahia is not only focused on retaining the Kenyan Premier League title but is also building for a better performance in the Caf Champions League.

As we take stock of the concluded season, I am sure the technical bench took notice on the areas that were wanting in the squad and have made the necessary suggestions to the club management on the players they would wish to sign.

Batambuze fits the bill as a perfect replacement for fellow Ugandan Godfrey Walusimbi who left the club mid last season while Muguna will definitely be a key player in our midfield.

We are still waiting to see who will be brought to take up the role left by Meddie Kagere who crossed the border to join Simba of Tanzania.

But while the signings continue, it is also important to look at the youth team and see which young players in the squad can be promoted to the senior team. We have overlooked some of our young players in the youth team only for them to go and shine elsewhere.

I am talking of Cliff Nyakeya for example who is now the best player at Mathare United.

Nyakeya was one of the stars in the Gor Mahia youth team. Instead of him being promoted, he was overlooked. Today we are in a situation where we will have to spend money to get him back. That should never be the case.

It is my suggestion that coach Dylan Kerr and his assistant Zedekiah "Zico" Otieno sit down with the youth team coaches and identify one or two players who can join the senior team.

Beyond that, it is also important that we retain some of our best players. Speculation is rife that captain Harun Shakava, midfielder Francis Kahata and striker Jacques Tuyisenge may be on their way out of the club. While we cannot block a player from seeking greener pastures, the office should burn the midnight oil to keep these players at the club because they are the spine of the team.

And finally, I hope guys you have your United Kingdom visas. Lets meet in Liverpool to cheer K'Ogalo against Everton.