Kenya: Batambuze Speaks On Gor Mahia Move

Ugandan international Shafik Batambuze has outlined his targets at Gor Mahia.

The 23-year-old completed a two-year deal with the reigning SportPesa Premier League champions last Monday from Tanzanian outfit Singida United.

Speaking on the move, the left back, who won the league title with Tusker in 2016, said he wants to achieve the best at K'Ogalo and take his career to another level.

Seeing the likes of compatriot Godfrey Walusimbi shine at Gor before making big money moves to South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) with Kaizer Chiefs, Michael Olunga to European waters is what inspired him to pen a deal with the 17th time Kenyan champions.

"I'm glad to be part of the Gor Mahia family and I am ready to perform at my best, I want to take my career to another level through Gor," Batambuze told Nation Sport.

After a season in the Tanzanian Premier League, Batambuze revealed having a successful time in the mainland league, winning the September player of the month award.

"Tanzania has been good to me, I have been loved and supported and won individual awards. I took player of the month award and Mapinduzi Cup MVP (Most Valuable Player)," he added.

He replaces compatriot Godfrey Walusimbi, who left for South African giants Kaizer Chiefs in August, at Gor.

The former Western Stima and Sofapaka man is set to report officially to training Wednesday next week.